After 13 years controlling nearly every aspect of her life, Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has been suspended as the conservator of her estate.
One week after the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart asked the court to suspend Jamie and formally appoint a temporary successor, Judge Brenda Penny did so on Wednesday in Los Angeles, swapping her father for John Zabel. Zabel will tentatively hold the post as temporary conservator until December 31.
“[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal,” Penny said.
Rosengart, who was present in court, accused Jamie Spears of being “cruel” and “abusive” toward Britney, notinig that his client “wants,” “needs” and “deserves an orderly transition.”
He also brought up a 2019 restraining order that Britney’s two teen sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were granted against their grandfather. He went on to tell the court, “I believe we’ll find evidence of his corruption.”
“This man does not belong in her life for another day,” Rosengart explained. “He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. … My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. … If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”
Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, added, “Mr. Spears has not talked to his daughter in many months, but he’d love to. … Everything Jamie has done is in [Britney’s] best interest.”
Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s longtime care manager, still remains her personal conservator, a role she assumed temporarily in September 2019 after Jamie stepped down.
This huge development in Spears’ journey to regain her independence comes just a few weeks after Rosengart and Jamie Spears both officially filed to end her conservatorship, with each claiming that it no longer served a purpose and should be terminated immediately.
While Rosengart pushed to have Jamie suspended, Jamie asked the court in August to allow him to step down as his 39-year-old daughter’s estate conservator as opposed to being suspended. Obviously, he didn’t get what he wanted–which is exactly what virtually everyone else wanted.
Congratulations, Britney!
