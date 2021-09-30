Bossip Video

Summer Walker is already a mother of one but, she sees more babies in her future thanks to a new start, she revealed.

Last night, R&B crooner Summer put her boyfriend on display after weeks of hinting she found love again following a public split with London on Da Track earlier this year. From her ‘finsta’ account, Summer shared a snap of herself and boyfriend Lvrd Pharoah, embracing each other. In the caption, Summer gushed over the possibility of them creating babies, the supposed right way this time. Summer shared:

Can’t wait to have a real family & a actual happy pregnancy experience but I gotta drop this album first🥰🙄

The “Over It” singer’s life seems to have done a 180-degree turn since the year started. At the top of 2021, Summer was still pregnant, ready to give birth to her baby girl, Bubbles, and juggling a rocky relationship with the baby’s father. After welcoming the baby girl a huge, public breakup followed.

Just last month, Summer pleaded with London publicly, “leave me alone” while explaining her feud with him and two of the mother of his other children.

Summer seems to be happier and further away from drama, focusing her new life and a new album in the works. Good for her!