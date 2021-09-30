Bossip Video

Show you how to move in a room full of vultures…

Shawn Carter is serious about his efforts to not only decriminalize cannabis but to legalize it and bring true restitution to those who have been snatched off the streets for a “drug” that is now a legitimate multi-billion dollar industry. BOSSIP has previously reported on Jay’s cannabis line, MONOGRAM, and the way he’s using the brand to advocate for the incarcerated in addition to fighting for removed barriers to entry for brothas and sistas who want to get into the cannabis industry. We say that to say this, this story should come as a surprise to no one.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Hovi Hov has put together a plea via his legal team for the release of a man named Valon Vailes. In 2007, Vailes was sentenced to 20 years in prison with another 10 years of supervised parole after he was convicted of attempting to sell a ton of marijuana from 2003-2007. Mr. Z caught wind of Vailes case after he received a letter from the man sitting stagnant in the Otisville “Correctional” Facility that reads in part:

“This correspondence is a plea to ask for your help with the intent to campaign for my clemency. 13 and a half years is a long time to be still incarcerated over a substance that has become the ultimate green rush. “My family needs me home. While incarcerated, I have lost loved ones,” he explained. “My mother passed in 2020; my grandmother in 2009; my nephew in 2020. Also, my best friend died from COVID in 2021. I have four children, the youngest is 1.4, and 3 grand-daughters. A lot has changed in my life, but most importantly, I have a newfound view of society. Therefore, I pledge to my family, my children, and myself that my incarceration would not be in vain.”

By all accounts, Vailes has been a model prisoner and has not found himself in trouble throughout his 14 years as an inmate.

While Jay is working his magic, you can support Mr. Vailes release via the Change.org petition HERE.