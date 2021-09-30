Bossip Video

Wendy Williams is pressing pause for just a little while longer before returning to her purple chair it’s been announced. Thursday morning a message that Williams will not premiere Season 13 on Monday, as it was scheduled previously, was shared to the host’s Instagram account as she continues to battle ongoing health issues.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” the statement began. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.”

Although the announcement reveals the show will return with new episodes on Oct. 18, it does not say when Williams will return, leaving open the possibility that guest hosts will fill in for her. In some positive news, the 57-year-old daytime talk show host’s breakthrough COVID case “is no longer an issue” because she’s tested negative, but “she’s still dealing with some ongoing medical issues” the statement revealed.

Previously, Wendy pushed the premiere date of the new season back from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, after revealing a COVID diagnosis. Williams was reportedly checked into a hospital for a mental health evaluation, days later.

We hope she gets well, ASAP.