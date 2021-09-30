Bossip Video

Well this news is “the pits” for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans (and probably producers)…

Just days after longtime Housewife Cynthia Bailey officially passed on her peach, Porsha Williams has officially confirmed rumors that after 10 years on the prominent Bravo reality series, she too is bidding adieu to “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

Porsha took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to post a portrait of herself which she captioned:

“💕After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.

This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.

I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show.

I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.

Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! 😘📚🎉”

She hashtagged her message #ThePursuitofPorsha #DecaturGirl and used a heart eye and emotional emoji to further express herself 😍🥺.

Okay the winky face says it all — some kind of spinoff is coming to Bravo, guess we will just have to be in suspense until THAT super trailer is ready.

Porsha’s RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss was among one of the first to comment on her announcement.

“I was hoping you weren’t 4real leaving,” Burruss wrote. “Wishing you the best on all you’ve got going on! ❤️”

Bravo exec Andy Cohen was also in Porsha’s comments section. His message read, “What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.”

AS WE DISCUSSED! Basically — Andy letting us all know the check has been cut and cameras will keep rolling on Porsha — just not on RHOA.

Carlos King — AKA the king of reality TV, whose handiwork is responsible for some of our favorite RHOA moments also made some remarks on Porsha’s parting words.

“Boy did we make some magic together over the years,” King remarked. “Created “Princess of THOTlania” and the iconic “Who Said That?” line! Looking forward to more from you! 🙏🏽❤️”

Porsha definitely had some ups and downs over the years but she’s for sure going out on top. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price and she’s smart to cash in while the getting is good.

What do you think the name of her new show will be? How much do you think Simon will be involved?