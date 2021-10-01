Bossip Video

MTV’s “Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant” series has reached a new level of drama with the introduction of Kayla J and her baby’s father, Makel.

The young parents made their television debate this past week and their story is causing a lot of conversations to be had about the age of consent for mothers using sperm donors. Apparently when both Makel and Kayla turned 18, they got engaged and decided to begin their family. Using a sperm donor, Kayla became pregnant and welcomed their daughter into the world in the November of 2020.

Now, Kayla says Makel doesn’t want to be a family, unfortunately. To add another layer of spice to the situation, they’re relationship started off as a lesbian relationship until Makel transtioned from female to male before the baby’s birth.

Here are Kayla J with her’s and Makel’s daughter.

Although they are still friends, Kayla J says Makel has put her through a lot over the years with cheating and pop in and out of the baby’s life.

This situation has a lot fo unique elements but still sounds like the classic absentee dad case, what do YOU think about it?





Have YOU been keeping up with ‘Teen Mom’ episodes lately?