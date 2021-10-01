Bossip Video

RocNation grabs Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg for the 2022 Pepsi halftime show in Los Angeles.

When Jay-Z’s Roc Nation announced its partnership with the NFL, there were a lot of thoughts and feelings spilling over to social media. Like always, Roc Nation has a plan when they partner up with different entities.

In 2019, RocNation took care of its first Pepsi NFL halftime show, giving fans a Miami inspired half-time show with Shakira, J. Lo, and others. The show was well produced and many really had to keep their slander in the drafts. This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show will go down on February 13th in Inglewood, California, and after 30 years without a Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area, Roc Nation is going all out.

The halftime show is being dubbed ‘DreDay 22’ as Dr. Dre will headline the show alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. This will be the first time these acts have performed together and will for sure be a show to remember. As part of the collaboration for this halftime show, Pepsi and the NFL will join together so support the launch of Regional School #1. The school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young that will offer “a unique educational model focused on Integrated Design, Technology, and entrepreneurship”.

The announcement of the halftime also has fans questioning if Dre or Kendrick bless us with a new album by then. Hopefully so.