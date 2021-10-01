Bossip Video

You know—sometimes relationships and marriages don’t work out, but that doesn’t mean ex’s always have to become mortal enemies. Sure, we’ve all seen examples of ugly divorces that end up looking more like a Mr. & Mrs. Smith fight scene than couples simply parting ways and remaining amicable, but not everyone treats “we can still be friends” like delusional words of naiveté.

In fact, it appears that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might just be leading the “nah, we still cool” movement, because their divorce doesn’t seem to have completely ended them spending quality time together.

According to People, the not-so-estranged non-couple were recently spotted out together at Nobu Malibu where they reportedly had dinner with friends which included Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus.

But don’t go getting excited folks. Don’t start thinking your problematic fave couple might be reconciling, because a source made it clear to People that this was not a date.

“Kim and Kanye had dinner with a small group of people,” the source said. “It seemed like a business dinner. Kim and Kanye sat next to each other. They acted more like friends. Kanye was in charge of the conversation. Kim was quieter. Kanye also picked up the check.”

Notably, this comes after West and Kardashian got fake-remarried during a Donda listening party in Chicago in August, which marked the first time she’s participated in one of the album release events, although, according to Page Six , she has attended all of them.

Then there was the anonymous source, a person who’s supposedly close to the couple, who told TMZ the two had been spending time together privately and “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.” This, of course, only fueled rumors that their divorce isn’t so divorce-y after all.

Whether or not there’s any truth to the reconciliation speculation, the fact is sometimes couples can split and still maintain friendships. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim have four children together, and that may also play a role in the two maintaining a bond.