Lil Fizz has finally issued an apology to Omarion that’s long overdue, and he did so on stage in front of thousands of people.

It all happened during a recent stop on The Millennium Tour, an event featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins and Sammie that just picked back up again after being postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

During Omarion’s set, he was joined by former B2K member Lil Fizz, who apologized to O for dating the mother of his children, Apryl Jones.

“I did some f***ed up s**t to my brother…some snake a** s**t. I’m not proud of it, man,” Fizz said. “So I wanna sit here, humbly, and sincerely apologize to you…for all the disfunction I caused you and your family, bro.”

After the exchange, Omarion looked genuinely touched, giving his longtime friend and bandmate a big hug before stopping him from going off stage to perform another song.

Throughout Lil Fizz’s relationship with Apryl, fans couldn’t get over the fact that someone would do that to their friend–but Omarion always remained unbothered.

“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” the singer told VladTV about their relationship at the time. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

In the end, Jones and Fizz ended up calling it quits just a few months after going public, with the pair saying they wanted to focus on parenting their children from their previous relationships.

As for Apryl, she’s since been linked to Dr. Dre, and still claims things between her and Omarion aren’t going well. Back in August, the reality star went on Instagram Live and revealed that the singer is STILL serving her with papers often, all these years after their relationship. Apryl never clarified what exactly is being served, but she did explain that she is “tired” and would preferably “like for it to stop.”

“We haven’t been together in six years, SIX…and I’m always getting served. So I don’t know what the probelm is,” she said.

Welp, even though things seemed to be squashed between Omarion and Fizz, it seems like Apryl and O still have more work to do.