“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Melody Calls Out Martell For Telling Her He Hopes She Gets Her Heart Broken By Someone Else!

Happy Saturday! We’ve got a sneak preview clip for tonight’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”.

Things have been so exciting on the couples’ trip to Las Vegas and tonight’s episode gets really revealing when it comes to Melody and Martell’s marriage. At a dinner with the other couples, Melody tells the entire group how Martell once told her that he hopes someone gets with Melody and breaks her heart. He responds by saying that he’s the best thing that ever happened to her. Maurice and Marsau explain how they see both sides of his situation. Check out the clip below:





Play



Anyone who has been through a divorce or a difficult breakup can probably feel for Martell and Melody. Their divorce is fresh and there is definitely still love there. No wonder things are still so volatile. Do you think there is any chance they’ll one day reconcile?

Tune in to Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Saturdays at 9/8c, only on OWN.