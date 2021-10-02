Cynthia went on to confirm that her decision to leave the series was a thought she’s been toying with for a while.

“It was time, it was honestly time,” Bailey explained. “I had been thinking about it for a while, just the whole transition. I knew it wasn’t going to last forever. I knew I didn’t want to do it forever. Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back.”

The supermodel also revealed that Bravo offered her a “friend contract” to return for season 14, which she considered–but ultimately decided to just end her tenure completely.

“Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” she said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

Cynthia also made sure to shut down rumors that her Los Angeles-based husband, Mike Hill, is the reason she left RHOA.

“Listen, let me correct the streets,” she insisted. “Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what’s happy for me.”

Luckily for fans, after clarifying that “there’s so many other things I can do,” Bailey hinted that she will “absolutely be on television,” just not RHOA–so we can (hopefully) count on seeing her on our screens sometime soon.