Cynthia Bailey is opening up about her decision to put The Real Housewives of Atlanta behind her.
After announcing her departure from the beloved franchise earlier this week, the reality star stopped by E! New’s Daily Pop on Friday, October 1 to reveal the real reason why she’s stepping away from the Bravo franchise after more than a decade.
“It’s been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I’m happy but I’m also sad at the same time,” Cynthia said on Friday. “It’s almost like ‘what in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?’ When I look back, even looking at the intro, I want to go back and watch all the seasons with me on it. Because when you live it, when you’re a part of it, it’s actually very difficult show to watch sometimes.”
She continued, “It’s a hard show to do. I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband.”
Cynthia went on to confirm that her decision to leave the series was a thought she’s been toying with for a while.
“It was time, it was honestly time,” Bailey explained. “I had been thinking about it for a while, just the whole transition. I knew it wasn’t going to last forever. I knew I didn’t want to do it forever. Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back.”
The supermodel also revealed that Bravo offered her a “friend contract” to return for season 14, which she considered–but ultimately decided to just end her tenure completely.
“Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” she said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”
Cynthia also made sure to shut down rumors that her Los Angeles-based husband, Mike Hill, is the reason she left RHOA.
“Listen, let me correct the streets,” she insisted. “Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what’s happy for me.”
Luckily for fans, after clarifying that “there’s so many other things I can do,” Bailey hinted that she will “absolutely be on television,” just not RHOA–so we can (hopefully) count on seeing her on our screens sometime soon.
