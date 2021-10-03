Bossip Video

The BET Hip-Hop Awards filmed Friday and several celebs were in attendance and dripping in designer.

As previously reported the ceremony was taped at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and will premiere on BET, Tuesday, October 5th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show was co-hosted by the 85 South Show (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) and Nelly received the ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award.

On the red carpet, Quality Control rapper Lakeyah told BOSSIP about participating in her first cypher.

“I love being one of the female rappers with so many men because it’s like I gotta show yall how to really do it. So I’m super excited, I killed my XXL Freshman cypher so that’s what I came to do tonight.”

She also stunned in a Haus Of Traviance dress with styling by lylkeaa.

Baddie friends Ari Fletcher and Dream Doll walked the Hip-Hop Awards carpet in intricate ensembles.

Dream was styled by Demi Dorsey…

who outfitted her in a plaid Area couture dress.

As for Ari, she wore all-black Calechie.

Inside she posed with fellow baddie Jayda Cheaves who donned London Coutoure.

and both ladies gave fans close-up looks at their outfits in motion on the carpet.

You like?

Arguably the belle of the BET Hip-Hop ball, Remy “Rapunzel” Ma sizzled in a custom D’Anthony Designz gown and glittery Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Additionally, her hair was styled by Terrence Davidson who gave the rapper carpet grazing bundles from Kendra’s Hair Boutique.

Remy was spotted backstage with Jermaine Dupri and Rapsody and on the carpet, she posed with her hubby Papoose.

Other style standouts include lengthy nailed Latto…

zebra-printed Bia…

and “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks.

As for the fellas, Young Thug and Gunna got gussied up in these ensembles…

“Social Society” host Kendall Kyndall wore Houndstooth from head to toe…

Fat Joe went for baby blue Louis Vuitton…

Tyler The Creator who was honored with BET’s inaugural Cultural Influence Award channeled his “Call Me If You Get Lost” cover…

and Nick Cannon continued his awards show trolling by attending as the red-dreaded rapper “Murda Count” a.k.a. “Count Crackula.”

The “emcee” wore boxers and a bathrobe, mismatching Crocs and a gold bowl.

According to Nick himself, however, that wasn’t actually him at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“Y’all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!” he captioned an Instagram pic of Murda Count. “I’m busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!!”

Really??? That’s his [bizarre] story and he’s sticking to it, we guess.

What do YOU think about the BET Hip-Hop Awards fashion?