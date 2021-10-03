Bossip Video

Rudy got her ring and her Prince Charming!

Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who first won over all our hearts as the youngest Huxtable kid on “The Cosby Show,” revealed Saturday that she and her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, exchanged vows last weekend at their home in Atlanta.

“Last week my life forever changed…” Knight-Pulliam captioned the series of stunning wedding photos. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!”

Her tribute referenced how the pandemic has taught us all to live in the present and she thanked her “amazing husband” for renewing her vulnerability and faith in unconditional love.

We love it and she TRULY deserves it! These photos are stunning. Keshia looks beautiful and most importantly, HAPPY.

Brad commented on the post: An absolute dream you are..

He also shared his own post, beginning his caption, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step…”

Keshia left a comment on the post, remarking: “I love you to life husband!!! #Forever ❤️❤️❤️”

Two weeks ago the actress shared photos from James’ proposal last year.

We love the intimacy of both of these events! We also love how Keshia’s daughter is always included in every step along the way. Brad also included a photo that shared how his late brother’s photo was sat on one of the chairs in the audience in tribute. We love these little details that made the day personal to them as a couple and a family.

We’re wishing them all the love, happiness and success!