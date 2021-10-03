Bossip Video

Authorities have reportedly found the body of missing college student Miya Marcano.



Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s emergency response team discovered the body on Oct. 2 at around 10:45 a.m, CNN reported.

According to the department’s Sheriff John Mina, Marcano’s body was uncovered at a wooded area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake Apartments, just 18 miles west of her home. A purse with her identification was also located at the crime scene.

The 19-year-old student, who was attending Valencia College, was last seen around 5 p.m. on September 24 at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments near the University of Central Florida. Marcano lived and worked at the apartment complex, the report noted.

Mina explained that authorities are still awaiting an official identification report from the medical examiner, but the department has notified Marcano’s family of the horrific news. At this time, it’s still unclear as to what caused Marcano’s death.

“Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone,” Mina told reporters during a news conference on Oct.2, Complex reported. “Our hearts are broken. As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, you know, obviously we are grieving the loss of Miya. We can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, the family, the loved ones, the friends, and really, our entire community, have gone through and will continue to go through.”

The discovery of Marcano’s body comes just five days after the leading suspect of interest, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide. Authorities believe Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments, used his master key to enter Marcano’s apartment. Cell phone records also indicate that Caballero was “in or near” the apartment complex the day that Marcano was reported missing, the sheriff added.

“We are not looking for any other people,” Mina said Saturday. “We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime.”

Caballero had reportedly shown a romantic interest in Marcano.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Miya Marcano during this difficult time.