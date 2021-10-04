A Low Down Dirty Shame: George Floyd Statue In Union Square Vandalized Less Than 48 Hours After Its Unveiling

This isn’t just a stain on a statue. It’s a stain on the country.

TMZ reports that a statue of George Floyd was vandalized in New York City less than two days after the art installation was unveiled in a public ceremony. “These monuments have meaning,” his brother Terrence Floyd [above] said at the emotional event on Friday night. The sculpture of George didn’t even make it through the weekend before its gleaming bronze surface was defaced with paint.

The two nearby statues of police brutality victim Breonna Taylor and Civil Rights leader Congressman John Lewis remained untouched. The three sculptures represent ConfrontART’s #SeenInjustice installation scheduled to be in Union Square. What was meant to inspire reflection on the ongoing fight for racial equity became a reminder of how desperate people are to fight progress.

Fortunately, artist Chris Carnabuci made all three sculptures easy to clean in the case of vandalism because it already happened to this statue of Floyd a few months ago. In the short time since George Floyd was murdered, his memory has been repeatedly targeted for symbolic deaths and violence like Emmett Till. He was just an innocent child when his brutal lynching by three White men propelled the country towards the Civil Rights Movement, and 66 years later, his memorial sign is constantly stolen or riddled with bullets. Less than a week after the sculpture of George was installed in Flatbush, Brooklyn for Juneteenth this year, it was spray-painted and marked with the logo of a White supremacist group.

In a touching moment of solidarity, volunteers from the street sprung into action and bought supplies from a nearby art store to help restore the statue. NYPD is currently investigating, but no arrests have been made yet. They are looking for the person captured on video throwing the paint while skating by on a skateboard.

Regardless of pathetic attempts to destroy this art and the movement behind it, the #SeeInjustice installation will be on display in Union Square until Oct. 30.