Keyshia Cole seemingly plans to be celebrating her forthcoming 40th birthday with a brand new pair of boobies. Fans are figuring that the proud Libra singer has gotten a breast augmentation based on a recent photo.

Although she hasn’t confirmed upgrading any parts of her body with plastic surgery, the singer shared a photo and caption on Twitter that appears to tell it all. In the selfie, Keyshia appears to be wearing a post-surgical bra and letting fans know her bawwwdy is going to be ‘”hittin'” by her birthday.”

Tits, face and a** along with waist gone be hittin! Oct 15, 2021

Ok Keyshia, girl! You better stunt for your birthday!

In December of 2020, Keyshia gave birth to her second son, Tobias Khale, with ex-boyfriend Niko Khale. The couple parted ways soon after the baby boy was born.

Keyshia has had quite the year since welcoming Tobias, with her biological mother, Frankie Lons unfortunately passing away over the summer. A few months before the sad news, the singer was celebrated with a Verzuz battle with Ashanti.

She was most recently spotted at the 2021 “Lights On” music festival on September 18 in Concord, California.

Looking ahead, Keyshia will be crossing into her 4th decade earthside on October 15th. Happy birthday to her!