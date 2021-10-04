Bossip Video

After his therapist told him to try practicing celibacy for a while, Nick Cannon confirms he’s doing just that…at least for the next few months.

On the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s beloved podcast Drink Champs, the Wild ‘N Out creator talked about everything including his career, romantic relationships past and present, and more. Of course, one topic of discussion was his children and celibacy, which he says he’s now practicing.

When asked about his decision to father multiple kids with different women, Cannon shrugged the whole thing off, though he did explain that he is now practicing celibacy.

“I’ve always been one of those hopeless romantic types,” he told the hosts. “Compared to many, I’m low on the totem pole. I told y’all, I’m celibate right now. I’m going to see if I can make it to 2022.”

In July, the conversations around Cannon and his numerous kids reached its peak when he welcomed his seventh child, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, with Wild ‘N Out model Alyssa Scott. Just a month prior, in June, he and radio DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

In December 2020, Nick and model Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen. They also share a 4-year-old son, Golden. Cannon also shared 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Elsewhere in the Drink Champs conversation, Nick also talks about his previous relationship with Kim Kardashian, admitting just how smitten he was with the reality star (before she was a reality star.)

“People were introduced to who she was through me,” he said. “I believe Ray J knew her before I did. I was really into her. I was vibing. We were on some serious shit. She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumors going around that it was this tape. When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.”

He also talked about his upcoming daytime talk show, which has been in the making for a while now.

“We are going to be on every day after Wendy Williams,” he explained. “She was out for a little bit, so I substituted for her — did her the favor. And everybody was like, ‘You should do a talk show.’ So, I put the bread up and got it done. Now it’s the same family. Wendy come on then, I come on.”

Check out more from Cannon's conversation with Drink Champs