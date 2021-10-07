Bossip Video

Remember the name

There’s nothing like the HBCU experience that turns strangers into family while shaping future leaders, tastemakers and world-changers into the best versions of themselves.

As a graduate of Howard University, Ashley Christopher understands the importance of HBCUs and their impact on the Black youth she serves as Founder & CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation.

The steadily growing foundation encourages high school students to enroll at HBCUs while providing scholarships to help sustain a pipeline for employment from undergrad students into corporate America.

Since its inception in 2017, HBCU Week’s signature College Fair event has generated over 3,000 on-the-spot college acceptances along with $18.5 million in scholarships awarded by HBCUs and corporate partners.

This year’s event schedule was bigger than ever with a day party, financial wellness series, 5K run presented by Delaware State University, middle school college tour, R&B concert featuring Wale and Queen Naija, Comedy show hosted by Wanda Sykes, Battle of the Bands and more.

About last night. Had a blast hosting the show for #HBCU week in Wilmington, DE. Everyone killed! #Lovemyjob #TheQueen #HBCU”

We caught up with the busy CEO who opened up about the buzzy foundation, investing in Black youth, Howard’s impact on her life, connecting with Wanda Sykes and more in our interview you can view below:

Based on these pics, HBCU Week 2021 was definitely the move.

“Last night was such a vibe! Special thanks to @mylezia @queennaija @wale @lorenlorosa and @djtythefuture for coming out and killing the stage. This event was extra special because while HBCU Week has a laser focus on our high school kids, I wanted to make sure the whole city could enjoy the event line up this year! Thank y’all for coming out and vibing with me!❤️”

For more info on the HBCU Week Foundation, click here.