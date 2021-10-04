Dave Chappelle Gets Blessed By The Voice Of God, Morgan Freeman For New Netflix “The Closer” Promo [VIDEO]

Leave it to Dave Chappelle to shush the voice of God…

Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special, “The Closer” premieres globally on Netflix tomorrow, October 5th. The streaming platform just released their latest promotion for the project, which features Morgan Freeman’s familiar voiceover adding the necessary weight to the occasion before Chappelle breaks in with the kind of punchline he’s famous for.

Check it out below:





Play



Emmy award winning director Stan Lathan returns to direct “The Closer,” having directed all six of Chappelle’s Netflix specials.

This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, And Sticks & Stones.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live. Chappelle is a three-time Grammy winner for Sticks & Stones, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.

Chappelle received the coveted Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

We got a little taste of what Dave has been cooking up when he surprised audiences in Charlotte last week, following a taping for Donnell Rawlings upcoming Netflix special and we can’t wait.

Are y’all staying up past midnight tonight to watch as soon as it hits the platform?