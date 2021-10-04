Bossip Video

You not low!

When we say, “people ain’t s**t“, we really mean that s**t. People ain’t s**t. Take for example this low-life gentleman who was captured in 4k committing what we would describe as a hate crime in broad daylight.

TMZ is reporting that a white man was seen in New York City’s Union Square milling about before kicking-pushing his way toward George Floyd’s bust and throwing paint all over it! Look at this a**hole!

The NYPD’s Crime Stoppers division described the man as having a “light complexion” and “medium build”. We’re not sure what the hell “light complexion” is supposed to mean, that is clearly a white man of the Shaun King variety.

We can’t lie, we’re a bit disappointed that the witnesses who see everything that happened didn’t attempt to intervene in some way. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is currently investigating the incident as this is the second time that the Floyd bust has been vandalized. Earlier this summer, some wretched soup cookie desecrated the monument by putting white supremacist paraphernalia on it.

We know a lot of y’all like to live by “street code” even though most haven’t lived the street life for a single second. That said, if you have any info about who might have done this, drop dime on the tip line.