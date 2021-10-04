Bossip Video

Cardi B has been strutting around Paris Fashion Week in a bevy of off-runway looks that have sent heads turning, like the time she rocked this eccentric Schiaparelli ensemble on September 29…

or on Oct.3, where the star was spotted leaving the Schiaparelli store at the Place Vendôme in an emerald green [Fresh Prince-esque] flower outfit…

or when she attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show dressed head-to-toe in the luxury brand alongside her hubby Offset. Offset also walked in the fashion show that night.

Cardi makes her fashionable appearance just one month after giving birth to her new baby boy on Sept.4, but fans can’t help but notice how snatched her post-baby body looks.

While the Grammy-award-winning artist may appear as though she has snapped back, Cardi shared with fans on social media that she’s still recovering from what she hinted was a tough delivery.

“People been giving me amazing compliments on my body. I think it’s because right now I’ve got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son because he was sitting so low,” the 28-year-old artist shared on her Instagram stories,” according to Essence. “You know when your baby is low your hips spread. But everyone’s just like, ‘Cardi you’re so snatched! You did lipo? You did tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth,” she continued. “Especially me, I lost so much blood you guys. One day I’m going to talk to you about my crazy a– delivery.”

The rapper then revealed some candid details about how her postpartum body really looks.

“I like to be real with you guys. My skin is still loose, I still got this pouchy-pouch…chile if I show y’all my back fat? And my face is still so fat and my neck, but f–k it,” she added. “Take y’all time. It’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids. After you give birth? Chile…”

In addition to their new bundle of joy, Cardi and her hubby Offset share their firstborn daughter, 3-year-old Kulture. After the Bronx native welcomed her first child in 2018, the star shared on Twitter at the time that she would never go under the knife again for plastic surgery.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she wrote .

What do you think about Cardi’s postpartum realness? Tell us down below.