On Sept. 26, a Black teenager found his mother lying in bed unresponsive in her apartment in Duluth, Georgia. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered a bullet hole in the 36-year-old Black woman’s head and questioned her neighbor—a 22-year-old white man who told the police he accidentally fired his gun while cleaning it. That man is now facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Maxwell Williamson is looking at charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of actress Carlether Foley, whose IMDB.com page shows she’s appeared in nearly a dozen films, short films, and TV series, including Blood and Water, Screwed Up Christmas, Big Joe and the Fam and Behind Closed Doors. She also made appearances in The Friend Zone and Slice O’ Cake, two independent films that have not aired yet.

Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Williamson “stated he had an accidental discharge while he was loading his firearm,” but that doesn’t explain why he never bothered to check on his neighbor whose home he had fired into or why he himself didn’t call the police leaving Foley’s 17-year-old son, Keyandre Foley, to discover her in bed.

“It don’t feel real. I found my mama by myself,” Keyandre told ABC 13. “I just don’t get it. I don’t understand. She don’t bother nobody. My mama didn’t do nothing.”

Foley’s mother, Jacquline, told ABC that she “never experienced the hurt, the pain that I’m feeling.”

“You had no right to take my baby from me,” she said in a statement directed at Williamson. “You had no business taking her life away from her child. He’s 17 years old. This is his last year in school. You have hurt my family. You have took my baby.”

Foley’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for funeral costs, which includes the cost of transporting her body back to Texas where she will be buried as well as the cost of transporting Keyandre to Texas to be with family.