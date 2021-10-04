They throwin’ salad!

WELP, it happened: Candiace and Mia aggressively threw salad at each other during their latest confrontation that involved lettuce violence and yelling in a hilariously childish moment that summed up their ridiculous feud this season.

As previously reported, the spicy stars traded “low budget” shade after Candiace took offense to Mia gossiping with Candiace’s mother about Candy’s “house husband” Chris Bassett.

Mia asked if Chris was being paid to manage Candiace and dubbed Candiace’s “Drive Back” music video shoot “low budget.”

“Why is it appropriate to ask my mom a question like that? On a day that’s supposed to be joyful and positive?” asked Candiace. “I wanted to be there, but I wanted to show up to something that wasn’t low budget…” said Mia. “Your mama’s low budget — watch your mouth,” clapped back Candiace who was unaware that Mia’s mom is a recovering drug addict and Mia was raised in foster care.

Fast-forward to Sunday’s explosive episode where Candiace and Mia went at it during Dr. Wendy Osefo’s couples trip.

While at Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Mia doubled down on Candiace’s video being “low budget” and told Candy to “take it as constructive criticism” because “it’s business.”

Later, when Karen Huger and Ashley Darby arrived at the house, Mia called Candiace “mean” and Candiace reacted by telling Mia to “go to therapy” to address her “classism” issues.

Of course she wasn’t done and, once again, called Mia a “nightcrawler” [prostitute] before calling her husband Gordon her “pimp” while urging him to feed her lettuce that she tossed Mia’s way.

Candiace: “Feed her, she’s hungry!” Mia: “You need to grow up!” Candiace: “You started with me and you need to learn how to finish!” Mia: “It was low-budget!” Candiace: “Your mother’s low-budget, go cry about it in your room. F*** you, Mia!” Mia: “F*** you!”

*Then BOOM! SALAD KOMBAT!*

Whose side are you on?