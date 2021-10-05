Bossip Video

British Grime star Skepta sent fans into swoonlivion over his suited swagger at the star-studded “No Time To Die” World Premiere where he made a strong case for a future James Bond audition.

The buzzy event attracted A-Listers like Jason Momoa, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Yeoh, and many more along with Royals Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales for the glitziest red carpet of the year.

You may remember Skepta reportedly swirling in the deep with Adele who moved on to super agent boo thang Rich Paul a few months ago.

Last October, it was reported that the Tottenham tandem was officially an item after months of “hanging out”.

In a 2016 interview, Skepta told a reporter that Adele texts him regularly to see how he’s doing and to catch up. At the time, the megastar was married to ex-hubby Simon Konecki before their divorce which, naturally, left room for Skepta to shoot his shot.

Fast-forward to 2021 where we’re still not exactly sure what happened between the rapper and Pop Goddess who kinda sorta addressed the rumors during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!

“Someone Like You” Smitten: Adele Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Rich Paul I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out till next year.

Could you see Specta as the next Bond? Tell us in the comments and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over his carpet-sizzling appearance below: