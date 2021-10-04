Bossip Video

After tea, prayer, and a steroid shot, Rotimi was able to overcome illness and a hospital visit to touch the Afrobeats-riddled ”Lost In Riddim” festival stage.

Rotimi has had a roller coaster of a start to the fall season. Last week he announced he and Vanessa Mdee welcomed their son, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho into the world. Shortly after Rotimi would have to prepare for his set at Sacramento’s “Lost In Riddim” festival which would prove to be challenging. He is known for his upbeat and high-energy performance which requires him to be at 100% to pull off each and every time.

Unfortunately before his performance, he spent the morning in a Sacramento emergency room with a collapsed throat and no voice to even talk let alone sing. His illness is said to have come from an allergic reaction on the set of a music video the prior evening causing him to be rushed to the ER. Thanks to tea, prayer, and a nice steroid shot he was almost to 100% and able to pull off his Afrobeat set.

Rotimi documented the scary journey on Instagram and his wife-to-be Vanessa encouragingly commented;

“The enemy tried it 😂😂😂 back to sender, when you flying on the wings of the cherubim 🙏🏽 BY GRACE, Through FAITH. Maaaan, I’m so proud of you.”

Ever the professional, the singer delivered the performance fans paid to see and you can take a glimpse of that performance below.