Bossip Video

Sage Steele, the ESPN commentator and unofficial president of the light-skint sunken place HOA, must really believe ESPN stands for Especially Stupid Partial Negroes, because she just can’t seem to stop showing up on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast to say something dumb and tapioca tears-y that will certainly get her dragged up and down Black Twitter and the rest of the negro-net.

It hasn’t even been a full week since the airing of Steele’s interview with Cutler where the Tan Lives Matter half-Black-tivist whined about ESPN requiring all its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Sage called the mandate “sick” and “scary”—a thing she apologized for saying Tuesday.

Not that her apology was an indicator that she was done saying dumb s**t.

During another recent appearance on Uncut With Jay Cutler, Steele discussed her racial identity and took issue with the expectation that people only identify as a single race—a thing most people don’t actually expect as being biracial is hardly a controversial thing in and of itself in 2021.

“If they make you choose a race, what are you gonna put?” Steele asked rhetorically. “Well, both.”

First of all, here’s a shortlist of things your average person likely cares more about than how Sage Steele identifies:

The history of corn starch

The contents of software terms and agreements

Porn after credits

Game of Thrones season eight bonus footage

What Roseanne is doing for work these days

Who’s going to take care of Donald Trump’s sentient toupee after he dies

If Steele’s “please everyone, notice I’m biracial” diatribe wasn’t bad enough already, the commander-in-butterscotch-woes had the nerve to bring former President Barack Obama into the conversation while Obama was somewhere minding his own business and joining the entire world in not discussing Steele’s racial identity.

“Barack Obama chose Black and he’s biracial,” she said. “Well, congratulations to the President, that’s his thing. I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad is nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.” “Listen, I’m pretty sure my white mom was there when I was born,” she continued. “And my white family loves me as much as my Black family.”

If none of you remember Obama ever denying he’s biracial and, instead, remember him constantly bringing his white mother up, you are not alone in this place called “reality.”

Of course, many people on Twitter, including Steele’s own ESPN colleagues, called her out on the absurd and racist idea that not having a Black father around should preclude one from identifying solely as Black (which, again, Obama never has).

The crazy thing is Steele’s comments on Obama managed to arguably not be the dumbest thing she said during the interview; she also decided to victim blame women journalists who are forced to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you put that outfit on too,” she said. “We know what we’re doing when we put certain things on.”

Anyway, the light at the end of this insufferably light-skinned tunnel is that Steele might be off the air for a little while due to her recent remarks.

Sources told Front Office Sports that Steele, the anti-vaxxer, has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the diagnosis coupled with her comments on ESPN’s vaccine mandate will cost her a week’s airtime as well as her turn hosting espnW’s Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.