Bossip Video

The body that was found near the Tymber Skan on the lake Apartments on Oct.2 has been officially identified as 19-year-old Miya Marcano. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed the sad news in an update on Oct.5.

“A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021, has been identified as Miya Marcano,” Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said in a statement, according to CNN. “This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,” he added.

Marcano’s body was found at the Tymber Skan apartment complex which was just 18 miles west of her home at around 10:45 a.m. on Oct.2. A purse with her identification was also located at the crime scene.

Marcano, who was attending Valencia College, was last seen around 5 p.m. on September 24 at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments near the University of Central Florida. Marcano lived and worked at the apartment complex.

Orange County department Sheriff John Mina revealed that the leading suspect in the case, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, could have been responsible for Marcano’s death, however, he died of an apparent suicide on Sept.27. Authorities believe Caballero, who was a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments, used his master key to enter Marcano’s apartment. Cell phone records also indicate that Caballero was “in or near” the apartment complex the day that Marcano was reported missing, the sheriff added.

“We are not looking for any other people,” Mina said in a statement to reporters. “We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime.” Authorities say Caballero had reportedly shown a romantic interest in Marcano.

University of Central Florida students Julia Veiga and Eryn Rutherford told Wesh 2 that they are absolutely startled by the news. The two students, who live at the Arden Villas Apartments, have now petitioned for the complex to provide more security. Following Marcano’s disappearance, The Preiss Company, who owns the complex, swore to have security on guard at the front gate at all times. However, management has not followed through on their promises according to both Veiga and Rutherford. “It’s disgusting that we have had to take it into our own hands!” Veiga explained of their petition which has gained more than 18,000 signatures, the report noted. Rutherford echoed a similar sentiment stating:

“Us not knowing who is entering our apartment or who has access to our apartment at any given time, we have to keep our guard up 24/7 and that’s not okay.”

Additionally, Miami Broward One Carnival, a staple for Miya and her family that they attended yearly, will honor her legacy.