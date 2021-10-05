Bossip Video

Yes, the rumors are true! Our girl Adele is back and teasing her new single “Easy on Me” after a 6-year hiatus.

Adele’s new music couldn’t have come at a better time. With cuffing season in full effect and “sad girl szn” on the horizon, the girls needed some new tunes to relate to. The speculations of Adele dropping new music have been going on for weeks now and the powerful vocalist confirmed these to be true by posting to Instagram.

The British superstar teased the track in a black-and-white clip that showed her inserting a cassette tape into an old car player as she rode carefree down a highway with a sweet piano ballad playing in the background. She then gives us a look in the rearview mirror that only Adele could do and sheet music flew out the car’s window.

Within minutes the post received more than 5 million views! Obviously, that’s not surprising—come on, it’s Adele! We have missed our girl!

Fans also immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts and excitement.

While hosting a gig last year on Saturday Night Live Adele let fans know that she was hard at work on her fourth studio album and that it wasn’t quite ready yet.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like, why isn’t she the musical guest and stuff like that,” she said in her monologue. “And there’s a couple of reasons: My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

We’re hoping sis and the album are now ready and complete, and we can’t wait to check it out!

Are you excited to receive new music from Adele? Let us know below!