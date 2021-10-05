Savage X Fenty lovers just might be able to get their favorite lingerie in-person by 2022.
Rihanna’s beloved lingerie and loungewear brand will reportedly be opening physical stores in the United States as soon as next year.
According to reports from Business Insider, Christiane Pendarvis, the chief marketing and design officer of Savage X Fenty, said that there will “absolutely” be physical stores of the company opening in the U.S. next year. Unfortunately, she did not disclose what cities would be lucky enough to have one. The lingerie brand will also consider opening stores over Europe sometime in the near future.
“Fit and comfort are so important,” she said, adding that there are “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”
“They gave me a platform and a stage to show this dynamic show that we’ve been able to put together,” the singer told The Hollywood Reporter last week. “I think the challenge every year is to make it better than the previous one and this year we went bigger, we went better, and I’m very proud of every part of the show.”
