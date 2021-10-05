Bossip Video

This year’s star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was a sun-kissed style soirée that attracted A-listers that included Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Jodie-Turner Smith, Charlize Theron, Christina Hendricks, Kendrick Sampson, Logan Browning, Duckie Thot, Kilo Kish, Retta, and many more.

As always, guests showed up in stunning polo fashions highlighting the year’s most sought-after Autumn trends.

Gabrielle Union matched her monochromatic green dress with a sleek high ponytail and fresh makeup.

Jodie Turner-Smith looked regal pairing bantu knots with a stylish sun hat that turned heads all day.

Charlize Theron gave us a fresh face and sunglasses for a classic preppy polo look as she enjoyed the festivities.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste rocked an afro and headband completing her blue green retro chic look that was definitely a highlight of the day.

Check out more stylish selects below:

Spectators watched world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot take on Team Will Rogers for an action-packed match. Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier played alongside him and ultimately won MVP, leading Team Veuve Clicquot to a victory.

Polo enthusiasts were able to enjoy the match from the Rosé Garden–an exclusive viewing area where guests enjoyed exceptional views of the action on the field, Veuve Clicquot Non-Vintage Rosé, and a gourmet lunch created by Chef Rōze Traore in collaboration with Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Delicious menu pairings included a Citrus & Herb Chicken, Baby Kale Salad, Seared Spiced Salmon, Fusilli Pasta Salad and Pistachio Brown Butter Cake inspired by Chef Rōze’s signature style of bringing different cultures and international flavors to each dish.

There was also unreserved open lawn seating with access to champagne bars, food + drink purchases, a merchandise tent, games, photo moments, and more.

As a complement to Yellow Label, Rosé, Rich, and Rich Rosé champagne offerings, guests indulged in fare from some of the best food trucks in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

As a proud longstanding partner, Hublot served as the official timekeeper and scoreboard sponsor before unveiling a fourth limited edition timepiece: the Big Bang 44mm Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.