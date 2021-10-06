Bossip Video

Did you watch?

Last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards was another shenanigan-filled spectacle featuring performances from Young Thug, Nelly, Baby Keem, Latto, Bia, and more.

For the second consecutive Award show, Nick Cannon showed up dressed like a midlife crisis with a splash of WTF.

Co-hosted by 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean), the big winners of the night were Tyler The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Jay-Z.

Nelly took home the iconic ‘I AM Hip-Hop Award’ while Tyler The Creator received the 2021 ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Award’.

Plenty of artists graced the red carpet before heading into the venue to enjoy the show. Fat Joe took time out to speak on the importance of artists supporting black platforms like BET and showing up when it matters most.

“Well you know, everybody always got stress and things to say about the Grammys not truly supporting our culture, although they made an upgrade last year but the only way to combat that is to come to the BET Awards and show out, show love. We gotta show them why we black excellence. This is where we need to be and we need to support this if we want to validate how we want to be treated.”

Bia made her grand entrance rocking zebra print over-the-knee boots, paired with a coordinating trench coat and bodysuit, all by Bottega Veneta, and let us in on an exclusive project she can’t wait to drop.

“I have a beauty line, beauty for certain I’m working on. It’s going to be especially for brown girls, a lot of neutral colors, browns, peach, mauve and it’s going to be great! Beautiful highlights, beautiful everything!”

Quality Control’s own Lakeyah was asked how she felt about being 1 of 4 women holding it down in the highly anticipated cyphers and if she felt any type of pressure.

“I love being one of the female rappers with so many men because it’s like I gotta show yall how to really do it. So I’m super excited, I killed my XXL Freshman cypher so that’s what I came to do tonight.” said Lakeyah

Other artists who stopped by to chop it up were Tyler The Creator, D.Smoke, Isaiah Rashad, IAmDoeChii, Kal Banx, Sarunas Jackson, Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, Tobe Nwigwe & Fat, Baby Kem, Remy Ma, Dream Doll, Ari Fletcher and many more.

What was your fave moment from the show? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.