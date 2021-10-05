Bossip Video

Get waste removal on the phone, STAT!

We’ve seen a LOT of “ain’t s***” people act a damn fool on the NYC subway platform but 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara is absolutely one of the worst. According to ABC7NY has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of an unnamed 42-year-old woman after she pushed the victim into an oncoming 1 train on Monday morning. Somehow, she escaped arrest at the time of the incident but was apprehended this morning when she brazenly returned to the exact scene of the crime.

In the surveillance footage, Egegbara is seen sitting on the bench then randomly and completely unprovoked, you see her shove the 42-year-old as hard as she could into the train to the shock of several witnesses.

“It looked malicious,” rider Alejandro DeJesus said. “That’s scary. That could happen to anybody when you least expect it.”

The victim suffered numerous injuries to her face, hands, and legs but was listed in stable condition by Mt Sinai West Hospital. An MTA official blames poor mental health on the egregious violence.

“This unprovoked attack was senseless and absurd,” MTA acting Chief Communications Officer Tim Minton said. “The city needs to provide additional mental health services to assist those who may endanger themselves and others. The NYPD’s rapid identification and arrest in this case makes riders safer.”

What’s even crazier is that Egegbara has seven prior arrests, three of which are subway-related. This is clearly her bag.

On September 19, she allegedly entered the 3rd Avenue/149th Street subway station in the Bronx through an emergency gate and was charged with theft of service. On July 5, police say she scratched a 40-year-old woman in the left eye and cheek during dispute at the 155th Street station in Harlem. She was charged with assault. On April 17, she allegedly stole a woman’s cell phone in the subway station at 96th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. She was charged with assault and grand larceny. On both June 30 and February 26 of 2020, she allegedly slammed and damaged a door with a hammer inside 501 East 138th Street in the Bronx. She was twice charged with criminal mischief. On July 27, 2019, she allegedly punched a 57-year-old woman in the face multiple times, saying, “I don’t like you,” and kicked her when she fell to the ground in a random attack on Brook Avenue and East 139th Street. She was charged with assault. On November 27, 2011, police say she punched an 18-year-old woman in the face numerous times and then bit her middle finger inside 72 Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. She was charged with assault.

For the love of God! Help this woman if she needs help with her mental but please, but all means, get her off the streets!