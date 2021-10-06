Bossip Video

We love this for her!

Our girl Keke Palmer was glowing at the star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic where she canoodled with boo thang Darius Daulton Jackson (brother of “Insecure” star Sarunas Jackson) at the swanky soirée that attracted A-listers that included Gabrielle Union, Jodie-Turner Smith, and many more.

This comes after he posted a super sweet birthday message to his smitten sweetheart whose never looked happier.

“to the birthday girl.. never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are. you’ve been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.. im glad we been able to help eachother throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got. enjoy your day, make the most of it & happy birthday. i love you”

As previously reported, Keke gushed on social media that she met the “love of her life” during a Diddy party.

That “love” turned out to be Darius Jackson who has no problem loving on keke in front of any and everyone.

The younger bro to Sarunas is actually the middle child as the two have an older brother named Marcus Jackson.

Based on her recent glow, things appear to be going very well for boo’d up Keke who looked genuinely happy at the Polo Classic.

We love this for Keke and wouldn’t be surprised to see an engagement announcement sooner than later.