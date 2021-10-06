Bossip Video

Social media influencer Ari Fletcher is not shy about sharing her love for her rapper boyfriend Moneybagg Yo, nor her wealth, so she wants to know why folks like the ladies at daytime talk show “The Real” are all up in her business.

In case you missed it —“The Real” hosts touched on the topic during a segment called “acting married”, where they were skeptically discussed giving an expensive gift to someone who isn’t your husband. Ari and Moneybagg have been dating for about a year and although Ari didn’t disclose the amount of money she spent gifting him 28-acres of land we can guess it’s over 6-figures.

Last night, the BET Hip Hop Awards aired where Ari made an appearance as a presenter. Her famous boyfriend Moneybagg Yo was not at her side as she made her rounds on the red carpet but she made sure his presence was felt by professing her love for him.

“I’m in LOVE, I loooove my man!”

While speaking with Lore’l of “The Morning Hustle” Ari addressed the expensive 28-acre gift she gave Moneybagg that had everyone, including “The Real” dissecting the purchase.

“I feel like everybody just need to focus on what they doing and who they doing it with and what makes them happy. I feel like we in a different time zone, we have different dreams…we can do it now! So I just feel like…mind your damn business.”

Ooop! Do you agree that people should stay out of Ari’s business?