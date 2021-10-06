Bossip Video

Kanye West’s DONDA Academy is reportedly working on a basketball game against Sierra Canyon at the Staples Center.

Now that Kanye West has finally released his 10th studio album, DONDA, named after his late mother Donda West, it looks like he’s opening a school with the same name.

Kanye has reportedly purchased a 4-acre parcel on Tierra Rejada Road in the unincorporated area between Moorpark and Simi Valley for his first private school. The official website Donda.world lists a mission statement for the school and already has a form for submission.

DONDA ACADEMY MISSION USING AN ETHIC OF INTEGRITY AND CARE, DONDA ACADEMY PREPARES STUDENTS TO BECOME THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS, THINKER SAND INNOVATORS BY PROVIDING THEM WITH A WORLD-CLASS EDUCATION THAT INCLUDES A RIGOROUS CORE CURRICULUM, AND AN EMPHASIS ON SUSTAINABILITY, CREATIVITY, CRITICAL THINKING AND PROBLEM SOLVING.

Reports suggest tuition will be free and around 60 students will be selected to attend. The biggest news surrounding the school, though, is the number of top basketball prospects suddenly relocating to California to attend the school. Three stand out transfers this far include Jahki Howard, Zion Cruz, and Robert Dillingham.

With the announcement of recruits committing to Donda Academy comes news from Yahoo Sports that Kanye West and Sierra Canyon High School are working on a massive game at the The Staples Center in February. Sierra Canyon has produced several top college recruits and currently has LeBron James’ son Bronny and another top prospect, Amari Bailey, on its roaster.

Donda Academy hasn’t announced a head coach yet, but the team will be backed by Adidas.