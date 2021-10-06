Bossip Video

Wait, what the hell?!?

Sad news to report courtesy of TMZ, Ray J has been hospitalized and is currently fighting a pretty severe case of pneumonia. According to the article, Ray was taken to a Miami hospital 4 days ago where doctors immediately learned that he had pneumonia. The assumption was that his illness was somehow related to COVID-19 and he was placed in the COVID wing. However, after taking FIVE COVID tests that came back with negative results, Ray J was removed from that specialized wing and placed in another room. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying”, he told the outlet.

Sources at TMZ spoke to him and noted that he doesn’t not sound good. He’s having trouble breathing and speaking. At this time he is receiving oxygen and he says that he feels better upon waking up but quickly deteriorates into labored breaths.

Ray’s manager, David Weintraub, says he hopes that he will be released later this week. Ray says that all he’s thinking about is his two children.

We are certainly hoping and praying for a speedy recovery and a health return home.