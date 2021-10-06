In honor of National Plus Size Appreciation Day, we compiled the baddest body posi baddies who consistently slay the gram and everything else they do.

The special day was founded by Women Rock Inc. to break the social stigma surrounding plus-size people while making them feel good about their bodies.

Refusing to allow bullies and trolls to dim her light is Grammy-winning Pop star Lizzo who continues to inspire millions of young people to love themselves and their body despite endless negativity on the internet.

In most cases, it’s easy to ignore the nastiness on social media that eventually got to Lizzo after the release of her long-awaited collab with Cardi B.

The songstress got emotional on Instagram Live, admitting that all the negativity she receives was taking a toll on her.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said during the IG Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

When a fan tweeted a clip from the IG Live, her friend and collaborator Cardi B quickly came to her defense.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” the rapper wrote. “Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

At this point, we need more friends and advocates like Cardi who embody the very essence of National Plus Size Appreciation Day.

Who's your fave body posi baddie?