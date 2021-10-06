Bossip Video

Rapper Nelly has been in the rap game for a quarter of a century already and he’s a certified booty-shaking music legend, selling over 10,000,000 records in his career.

It’s no shocker Nelly Mo was honored last night at BET’s Hip Hop Awards with the “I AM HIP HOP” award and he put on a stellar performance — but what had folks talking the MOST online was all about how great Nelly looked. The 46-year-old performed for over 8-minutes, showcasing a medley of number 1 hits. As the show unraveled, hundred of tweets like THIS poured out on Twitter:

Nelly so damn FINEEEE! Should’ve gave him a FINE ASS MAN AWARD

Nelly looked agile too, as he air-smacked a dancer’s booty for “Eagle On.” This looks fun!

Nelly killed it with his stage presence for sure. Scroll down for even more reactions to Nelly looking great last night.

In related news, Nelly reflected on receiving the awesome honor with Page Six and said he felt ‘kinda old’ but he felt great to be celebrated.

“It’s an honor anytime you get celebrated for your achievements in whatever it is that you do, especially if you’ve been doing it for almost 23 years,” Nelly told PageSix. “It definitely feels like a blessing, you never take it for granted. And it makes you feel kind of old too,” he added with a hearty laugh.

You can hit play to see Nelly’s full performance.