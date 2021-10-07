“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Daonte’s Mom Asks Him If She Dropped Him When He Was A Baby, After He Reveals Nicolle Proposed THIS! [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup.”



We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s new episode of “Life After Lockup.” Just when we thought Daonte was ready to move on from Nicolle, she decides to give him a ring. No not that kind!

On Friday’s new episode of “Life After Lockup” Daonte lets his mother know he recently got a call from Nicolle saying she missed him and wanting to see if he’d be interested in a three-way relationship. Just the question alone was enough for his mom to ask if she dropped him when he was a baby!

Check out the clip below:





Play



Can you believe Daonte told her he would think about it?! What’s to think about? We’re just curious whether Nicolle is planning to date Daonte and another woman — or if the third party is another man. But hey, do you think it’s worse one way or another?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Sara is shocked when she catches Shawn in a lie. Brittany’s dangerous run-in with the cops spells trouble. Sammy’s jealousy disappoints Amber on a double date. Daonte’s confession about Nicolle stuns his mother.

Tune in to WeTV Friday, October 8 at 9pm EST for a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup!”