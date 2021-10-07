Bossip Video

TikTok’s ‘Slap A Teacher’ challenge has forced the Connecticut Attorney General to get involved.

Social media has new challenge every day and while some are short lived, harmless, and fun, others can be long, dangerous, and take a while before the masses catch on.

Recently, Snapchat’s speed filter was linked to several teenage car wrecks, some allegedly fatal. One could say Snapchat isn’t responsible, but large companies and PR departments are paid handsomely to think about these things before the final product hits consumers.

Lately, TikTok has been home of all the viral challenges and while most are harmless, the latest is anything but. Dubbed ‘The Slap A Teacher Challenge,’ the premise is exactly what you think when reading the name. An elementary school student in South Carolina went viral after slapping their teacher on the head and it was off to the races for the challenge. Doing the challenge is sure to get the kids in trouble, but with that comes the followers and the clout and sadly, some think it’s worth it.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is being proactive and wrote an open letter to TikTok to start acting on dangerous content. In the letter, he focuses on the impact TikTok is having on the mental health of today’s youth and asks to meet for solutions and more.

You can read the letter in full below.