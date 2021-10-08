Bossip Video

Attention Barbz and Bravo fans; “AndiCONDA” is here!

As previously teased Nicki Minaj made an appearance at the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion after the “Anaconda” rapper said she’d be “hosting” the epic sitdown. After encouraging fans to binge-watch season 6 so they’re “ready for her questions”, Nicki indeed appeared at Thursday’s #RHOPReunion taping.

The news was shared by Bravo boss/official host Andy Cohen who wrote: “It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda.”

On her account, Nicki shared a behind-the-scenes photo as well captioned; “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life,”

EPIC!

As you can imagine, the ladies of season 6 were elated to have Onika onboard.

“You were amazing! Love you Queen!” Dr. Wendy Osefo wrote in Nicki’s comments before adding in her InstaStory, “Our Reunion was EPIC!” “Nikki I absolutely love you!” wrote Gizelle Bryant.

And Potomac pandemonium is ensuing on social media.

Not everyone was pleased with Onikia being in attendance, however, and they’re wondering why Bravo brought Nicki onboard considering her previous vaccine statements and the allegations that she harassed her husband’s sexual assault victim.

Are YOU side-eyeing Nicki coming to the #RHOPReunion?

Andy previously confirmed that he was 100% down with Nicki appearing on the show.

“I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women,” said Andy to ET Online. “It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I’m totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we’re doing.”

What do YOU think Nicki Minaj asked at the #RHOPReunion?