Heyyy Rubi

Everyone’s buzzing over top-tier thirst trapper/rapper Rubi Rose teasing her buoyant booty meats in a very effective Instagram Story promo that immediately sent fans (and all of social media) into a FRENZY.

Rose, who set the OnlyFans bar by making $100K in 2 days, continued her ascension into elite baddiedom with the viral post that surely crashed her popular page you can now follow for FREE.

An essential part of self-care, OnlyFans exploded in popularity as a subscription-based platform where models, exotic dancers, adult film stars, celebs with exclusive content and anyone else showcase their “talents” with complete control of their content.

“Allegedly, in 24 hours, she made $1 million,” said Rolling Stone writer EJ Dickson about Bella Thorne in a clip from Hulu’s new “OnlyFans: Selling Sexy” Doc. “But then she was very quick to follow it up on Twitter with ‘Ha, not posting any nudes.’ A lot of it was just hype over, you know, the prospect of seeing this former Disney star naked.”

In most cases, the content is worth the price of a subscription that gives you full access to troves of pics and videos updated regularly.

Seeing the value in exclusive content (that isn’t curated for free on Instagram), Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods launched her premium page where she gives fans access to exclusive thirst traps and more.

“I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me, it was, “I’m not just doing it,” like I’m taking photos out of my phone and posting it,” she told Complex. I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies,” she added.

Will you be checking out Rubi’s OnlyFans? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her Twitter-chattering thirst trap on the flip.