There is never a drought when it comes to racism in the news but this story, in particular, is one that will have you ready to throw hands. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, a 51-year-old white woman named Kristina Graper is facing a “non-criminal” violation of a 9-year-old Black boy’s civil right after threatening violence against him and more. A court record from May 10 states that Graper’s child pushed the Black victim which caused him to a toy missile that belonged to the white child. Graper went after the Black child and allegedly threatened to “kneel on his neck”, an obvious reference to the way that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. When a bystander took note of the behavior and chastised Graper. When the Black child got home he was shaken, scared, and told family members that Graper had called him the n-word.