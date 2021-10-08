Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes recently revealed that in the wake of her husband’s passing, she’s already getting attention from potential suitors. As previously reported the #RHOA alum’s husband Gregg Leakes passed away September 1 after a lengthy colon cancer battle.

Now on her InstaStory, the widow’s shouting out men direct messaging her just a little over a month after her spouse’s death.

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” she said while wiggling her eyebrows according to Entertainment Tonight. “Heyyy!” “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey!” she added. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

In related news, NeNe has put the Georgia mansion she once shared with her late husband on the market. US Weekly reports that the Mediterranean-style 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home in Duluth, Georgia is listed at $4 million. NeNe’s nearly 10,000 square-foot property which is in the same neighborhood as her “little sister”/neighbor Porsha Williams was purchased in 2015 for $2.1 million and she’s reportedly selling it to get “closure.”

“She is selling for closure and to start a new path after Gregg’s death,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the 53-year-old Bravo personality’s decision to sell the residence. “Lots of good memories in the house but also some very heartbreaking moments were left. Selling the home is about moving forward with her life.”





In 2016, she told PEOPLE she went for a “white and bright” interior to contrast her former home. “I was living in a very traditional home, and I wanted something completely different,” she said at the time.

She also dished on the sprawling property’s decor.

“I decided to do silvers and whites in this area because I wanted to keep it open and bright and beautiful,” she said. “You can see my outdoors, and the whole idea for the outdoors was a resort, so I want some of the outdoors to come indoors.”

