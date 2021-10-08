“Love And Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Martell Wants Mel To Let Him Watch Their Kids When She Works [VIDEO]

It’s Friday, which means we’re about to dive headfirst into some pretty dysfunctional relationships via OWN’s weekend programming.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” where Mel and Martell continue to work through a pretty combative split. Martell wants to talk to Mel about her busy schedule, saying he has concerns about her leaving the kids with babysitters and asks if Mel can call him first to watch the kids when she has work engagements. She says she’d love to give him the first opportunity to watch the kids but she points out his motivations aren’t pure.

Check out the clip below:





Play



This is hard to watch. We can kind of understand where BOTH of them are coming from but Mel is absolutely right, Martell has proven over and over that as soon as he gets any kind of leverage he will use it — and this is definitely the kind of thing where we can see him warming up to try and get full custody or make Mel feel bad about her obligations as a mother. What would you do if you were Mel?

A brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, October 9 at 9pm on OWN.

Will you be watching?