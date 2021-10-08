Bossip Video

So…

Do y’all remember last year when British-Knights-for-British-whites singer Adele was in Jamaica wearing a Jamaican flag bikini and Bantu knots at the Notting Hill festival?

Adele was out here looking like she just changed her name to “Karen-dem” and you just knew she was walking around Jamaica singing, “Hey mon’ from the other siiiiiiiide!”

It was embarrassing, but we Black folk got a good laugh out of it.

Well now, Adele is looking to clean things up and is no longer rolling pon di deep as she has come to glory on the fact that, in the history of things that ain’t it, her cultural cosplay was among the ain’t-it-iest.

“I could see comments being like, ‘the nerve to not take it down,’ which I totally get,” she said in a recent interview with British Vogue. “But if I take it down, it’s me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating.” Adele continued saying her thinking was: “If you don’t go dressed to celebrate the Jamaican culture – and in so many ways we’re so entwined in that part of London – then it’s a little bit like, ‘What you coming for, then?’” “I didn’t read the f**king room,” she rightfully concluded. “I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously.”

That’s right—the “When We Were Yutes”—sorry, I mean, “Young”—singer has become one of the latest white women to realize that Black hairstyles are not designed for their strings and kinda-curls. It’s why white people’s locs always look like used S.O.S. pads and when they put braided extensions in their hair they’re basically lynching their own edges.

But I guess we can forgive Adele now that she’s no longer setting hot fya to the rain and acting like she plans to name her next album “Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, and Dylan” instead of “30” or “35” or whatever the hell age she is now.

She’s still going to catch these jokes, though.