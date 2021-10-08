Bossip Video

An executive chef is ready to help you create masterful meals in real-time.

Chef G. Garvin has landed an Aspire TV cooking series G. Garvin Live! Debuting on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, the renowned culinary connoisseur, author, producer, and restaurateur will take everyday ingredients that are easy to find from any pantry and turn them into homemade decadent meals in minutes.

A press release notes that the LowCountry Steak head will share novice-friendly recipes that will be smooth and easy and equally effortless for the culinary veteran. Additionally, Chef G. will be joined on G Garvin Live! by some of his closest friends who love food and love to cook who’ll invite you into the kitchen from the beginning to the final dish.

“As the premier destination for Black lifestyle content, we’re thrilled to bring our viewers G. Garvin Live!,” said Tina Rodriguez, Senior Director, programming & acquisitions, AspireTV about Chef G’s new show. ”We often hear from Black lifestyle television enthusiasts that they love cooking shows, but rarely see themselves represented on screen. It’s been our mission to change that perspective and have representation across all lifestyle genres. Chef G. Garvin has been working behind the camera with AspireTV for years on Butter & Brown, so it’s an honor to have him step in front of the camera for this all-new series.”

Viewers can expect to learn to whip up delicacies like Lobster Gnocchi, Orange Ginger Shrimp, Pan Seared Salmon, Sauteed Veal Chop, Shrimp & Grits, Bone-in Ribeye and more on the show.

Check out a trailer below.

G. Garvin Live! is produced by One Bite Productions with Chef G. Garvin serving as executive producer. Tune in Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Aspire TV.

About AspireTV

AspireTV is the television network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. AspireTV offers reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. AspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C.