An uncontested crowd favorite took the top spot during a one-on-one street dance competition.

On Thursday, October 7th, Red Bull Dance Your Style continued its 2021 iteration with its Atlanta debut, and the city’s Believe Music Hall was bristling with energy as onlookers witnessed dancers of diverse styles face-off.

The event was hosted by Paige Shari’ Addison, Celebrity Host at REVOLT TV…

and DJ Thrilla [below] provided a spontaneous soundtrack of mainstream hits to timeless classics for the night. The audience also enjoyed a special showcase performance by Remote Kontrol.

Following 16 rounds of electrifying 1:1 battles, the crowd hand-picked De’Wayne “Prince Wayne” Martin Jr. as the winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style Atlanta qualifier. By securing his win, he will head to the U.S. Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals taking place in Washington, D.C from Friday, October 22 through Saturday, October 23.

According to Red Bull, Prince Wayne has been dancing his whole life but only began battling four years ago. Boasting a diverse repertoire of dance styles, Prince Wayne is on a journey to turn his passion into his profession and he credits dance to being his main form of creative expression, noting it helps him keep his “mind, body, soul, heart and spirit in alignment.”

This was Prince Wayne’s first time competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style and for his final battle, his footwork, Vogueing, and gravity-defying spins to Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” and Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service” carried him to victory. The evening’s runner-up and Wayne’s final competitor, Tracey Wong, put on an exciting show as well.

“It was a lot of fun, I had a lot of fun,” said Prince Wayne. “I want to shoutout [dancer] Don Soup because he straight-up inspired me today. I know it’s about me right now but he was my favorite dancer of the whole night. It was a good experience and I like the music choices,” he added giving DJ Thrilla his props.

After Prince Wayne’s win, the excited winner dished to BOSSIP about his trophy-taking moves while giving props to a fellow competitor.

also revealed the “secret” to securing a win at the U.S. Red Bull BC One National Finals in D.C. later this month.

“I’mma twerk as much as possible,” Prince Wayne jokingly told BOSSIP. “I can twerk too! I told my mom if I have to twerk, I will and I had to twerk [tonight], and it worked. Hashtag, ‘the twerk worked!'” .

The dancer who’s trained in dubstep, breaking, ballet, modern dance, jazz, and contemporary

The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition continues with additional regional qualifiers to follow in Memphis and Miami before the Finals. One competitor will go on to represent the U.S. at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4-5. Viewers can keep up with each stop by watching the live stream on Caffeine.com.

2021 RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE U.S. SCHEDULE

Friday, 9.10 — Boston Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier, Tall Ship

Friday, 9.24 — Chicago Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier, Thalia Hall

Saturday, 10.2 — Los Angeles Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier, Pershing Square

Thursday, 10.7 — Atlanta Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier, Believe Music Hall

Sunday, 10.10 — Memphis Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier, Railgarten

Sunday, 10.17 — Miami Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier, LIIV

Friday, 10.22 – Saturday, 10.23 — Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals USA in Washington D.C., Howard Theatre

For more information about where to buy tickets and event details follow the Red Bull Dance Your Style website and be sure to follow @RedBullDance on Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube and Caffeine.