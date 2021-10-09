Bossip Video

Silk Sonic is finally giving us what we’ve been waiting for.

Finally, just as all of us accepted that we should stop accepting the Silk Sonic album to drop sometime soon, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announced they will release their debut studio album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, on November 12. Of course, the highly anticipated project will include their No. 1 hit “Leave the Door Open” and its follow-up single, “Skate.”

The fan-favorite duo surprised us all by announcing their new album release date on Friday, October 8, Bruno Mars’ 36th birthday.

“ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!!” Paak wrote in his Twitter announcement. “Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.”

Though most folks in the music industry would avoid this very fate, .Paak and Mars’ new release date for An Evening With Silk Sonic now coincides with Taylor Swift’s next release, Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !” she wrote on Twitter last week. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”