Taraji THEE artist is apparently on the way…

During a recent appearance on “Good Morning America”, Taraji revealed that she is launching her music career and has a new project on the way.

“I actually have an EP that I’m working on. Surprise!” she said.

According to Taraji who’s playing Miss Hannigan in NBC’s “Annie Live!”, working on the musical reinvigorated her love for music and she decided to take it to the next level. She also noted that this music has always been a lifelong dream of hers.

“I’m just working on some really good, feel-good music,” added Taraji on GMA. “I’m not trying to toot my own horn here but it was time for a pivot because I’ve done so many iconic roles, you know what I mean? It’s like, I can’t just, you know…acting it has to be something that excites me and challenges me. Like, Miss Hannigan in Annie, challenges me. That’s musical theater, taking me back to my roots. So it’s about just continuing to challenge myself…I kept saying that music, I might have missed it because I became a mother so early on in college, but God has other plans for me because the music is just really falling in my lap. Like, it started with The Muppets, and through The Muppets, I booked Miss Hannigan, and it just keeps coming. So, I’m gon’ ride the wave. Why not?”





Are YOU ready for some Taraji tunes?

You can see more Taraji when “Peace of Mind with Taraji” Season 2 – Premieres Monday, Oct. 11 on Facebook Watch.